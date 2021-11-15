Latest News

After losing in Int’l Law Commission, Harry Roque to run for senator 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque will run for the senator race in the 2022 elections, a Palace official said. 

Roque will be filing his certificate of candidacy today under the Peoples’ Reform Party (PRP). He is set to go to the Commission on Elections at 2PM on Monday after meeting his supporters.

The presidential spokesperson repeatedly said that he might change his decision if Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte will run for a higher post.

Roque will be filing his COC shortly after he failed a seat at the International Law Commission. Roque received the least number of votes among candidates from Asia-Pacific States, getting just 87 out of the 191 valid ballots.

Mayor Sara Duterte is now running under the Lakas-CMD which fielded a certain Anna Velasco as presidential bet and Lyle Uy for vice president. Under the COMELEC rules, candidates can substitute until November 15.

Last week, she quit her local party Hugpong ng Pagbabago and joined Lakas.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LOOK: Michael Cinco highlights inclusive fashion for Spring-Summer 2022 collection

46 mins ago

Pharmally top execs arrested in Davao City after attempt to fly to Malaysia 

2 hours ago

Robredo dances to Taylor Swift’s song ’22’ as political circus unravels

2 hours ago

Lacson wants substitution provision amended in election law 

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button