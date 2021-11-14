UAE-based Filipino model crowned with Misters of Filipinas pageant

Filipino model, Nadim Elzein, 23, was crowned with Misters of Filipinas title.

The model with Lebanese and Palestinian lineage, was crowned with the Misters of Filipinas – Man of the World 2021 title at Silver Reef Dive Resort in Dauin, Negros Oriental.

He came to the Philippines some years back to continue his studies at the Lyceum of the Philippines Cavite. He graduated with a degree in International Travel and Tourism Management and also won Mr LPU Cavite title in 2018.

Elzein, who helps with his brother’s business said he plans to put up his own company.

Junichi Yabushita of Cebu City was named First Prince, while Derick Allen Lauchengco of Laguna City and Romel Ayag of Caloocan City bagged titles of Second and Third Princes respectively.

Jearu Ed Magbuhat of Batangas rounded out the Top 5 as Fourth Prince while Sean Vintola of Negros Oriental and Jomarl Pabalan of Pampanga were named PEPPS Ambassadors 2021.