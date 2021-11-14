Train crushes 35-year old Pinay to death in Canada

A speeding train crushed to death a 34-year-old Filipina at Edmonton in Canada.

A Catholic mass was celebrated in memory of Kristina Prado in which her family and friends paid their final respects.

Prado was on her way to work when she was hit by a northbound train as she was trying to run across the railway tracks at Maple Road near 8th street.

She was brought to the University of Alberta Hospital but succumbed to her injuries next day.

Prado’s sister-in-law Elaine said her family and those closest to her were devastated.

A registered nurse she was originally from Lipa City, Batangas and obtained a permit to study in Canada in 2017.She completed an early childhood development program at the NorQuest College shortly thereafter and became a permanent resident in Canada last March and lived with her brother and his family in the Maple Crest neighborhood in Edmonton.

Prado was planning to visit the Philippines to meet her family whom she had not seen for more than six years

Her family plans to repatriate her remains to the Philippines and a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise funds for the expenses. (AW)