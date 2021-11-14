Roque loses bid to be part of International Law Commission

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr has lost the International Law Commission (ILC) seat by sizable votes.

He received 87 votes out of 191 members during voting held on Saturday.

In a statement, Roque said, “My candidature at the ILC was a challenging campaign throughout but we met it head-on. Unfortunately, we did not succeed.”

He thanked his supporters and President Rodrigo Duterte, for his nomination to the ILC.

“I thank President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, for his nomination and unwavering support of my candidature. I thank the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the officers and staff of the Philippines’ Permanent Mission to the United Nations, for their steadfast professionalism and support,” he said.

Those who bagged top votes were from India, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, China, South Korea, Cyprus, and Mongolia.

Roque’s ILC bid had met strong opposition from the start with a group of 150 Philippine lawyers sending a joint statement to United Nations member-states opposing his nomination.

The group cited Roque’s defense of the Duterte government’s wrongs including its hand in killings, attacks on the rule of law, and poor pandemic response.

However, Roque said the group represents only “0.001 percent” of the Philippines’ around 78,000 lawyers adding that some of its members were bitter about their loss in the 2019 senatorial election. (AW)