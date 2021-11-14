OWWA 7 opens help desks in Cebu cities, towns

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in Central Visayas (OWWA 7) has set up Overseas Filipino workers’ (OFW) help desks in five towns and cities in Cebu.

In a post on its Facebook page the Owwa said that this would bring its programs and services closer to the OFWs and their families.

RELATED STORY: OWWA provides Php 1M grant to OFW group for its livelihood support work

OWWA 7 Director Martel Dasayon signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on October 25 with Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura for setting up of an OFW help desk in the northern Cebu town.

It has also inked a MOA with Carcar City Mayor Mercedita Apura and Minglanilla Mayor Elanito Peña and with Consolacion Mayor Joannes Alegado in July and with Cordova Mayor Mary Therese Sitoy in June.

READ ON: OWWA assures enough quarantine facilities for OFWs coming home for Christmas

The OFW help desks serve to deliver its programs and services including livelihood grants and scholarship programs.

Earlier educational assistance was released to nine beneficiaries of the town under Owwa’s Educational Assistance through Scholarship in Emergencies (Project Ease) and OFW Dependent Scholarship Program. (AW)