Man gets AED 50,000, 10-year jail sentence for smuggling 4.9 kg cocaine to Dubai

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance to award a 10-year prison term to a Latin American for smuggling 4.9 kg cocaine into the UAE.

Authorities also fined him AED 50,000 and ordered that the person should be deported after serving his sentence.

The incident took place last January when a customs inspector became suspicious as he saw that the convict had an unusually large number of bags on his arrival at Dubai International Airport.

The convict admitted that he knew a person in his homeland who asked him to deliver three bags to Dubai and hand them over to another person in exchange for a sum of $15,000 (AED 55,000). (AW)