Five-day long Dubai Airshow begins today

The five-day-long biennial Dubai Air Show starts today, November 14, at the Al Maktoum International Airport.

This airshow is set to welcome more than 85,000 visitors and will bring those from aviation, aerospace, space and defence industries together on one platform.

The 17th edition will be attended by over 370 new exhibitors and representatives from almost 150 countries besides civil and military delegations from more than 140 countries.

Over 20 country pavilions will be featured during the five-day event including new additions from the Czech Republic, Belgium, Brazil, Israel, and Slovakia.

The airshow will feature world-class products, solutions, technologies, and services and state-of-art aircraft displays.

Timothy Hawes, managing director at Tarsus Middle East, organizers of Dubai Airshow 2021 said it is the first opportunity since the pandemic for industry professionals to come together and share significant updates, game-changing initiatives, and cutting-edge technologies. (AW)