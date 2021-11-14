Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Five-day long Dubai Airshow begins today

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The five-day-long biennial Dubai Air Show starts today, November 14, at the Al Maktoum International Airport.

This airshow is set to welcome more than 85,000 visitors and will bring those from aviation, aerospace, space and defence industries together on one platform.

The 17th edition will be attended by over 370 new exhibitors and representatives from almost 150 countries besides civil and military delegations from more than 140 countries.

RELATED STORY: Dubai merges tourism, economy departments; eyes 25M tourists by 2025

Over 20 country pavilions will be featured during the five-day event including new additions from the Czech Republic, Belgium, Brazil, Israel, and Slovakia.

The airshow will feature world-class products, solutions, technologies, and services and state-of-art aircraft displays.

Timothy Hawes, managing director at Tarsus Middle East, organizers of Dubai Airshow 2021 said it is the first opportunity since the pandemic for industry professionals to come together and share significant updates, game-changing initiatives, and cutting-edge technologies. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed visits Delma Island

10 mins ago

Filipina ‘travels’ over 190 countries in eight days

2 hours ago

Foreign visitors experience the Philippines at ‘Bangkóta’

2 hours ago

Climate change to increase rate in heart, lung diseases among Pinoys

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Web interstitial is not supported on this page.

TRIGGER INTERSTITIAL

Click here to navigate to the page