Climate change to increase rate in heart, lung diseases among Pinoys

The rate of occurrence of heart and respiratory illnesses will rise among Filipinos due to climate change, a study has pointed out.

These cases are the leading causes of deaths among Filipinos and will increase after the rise in temperatures worldwide, said a study by health expert Ramon Lorenzo Luis Guinto.

The study was commissioned by insurance giant Pru Life UK to determine the effect of climate change on the health of Filipinos.

Guinto as a member of the National Panel of Technical Experts advises the Climate Change Commission.

The temperature change will result in an increase in heat-related problems and vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.

Guinto said temperature increase exposes the elderly to stroke and emerging viruses with pandemic potential like COVID-19 tend to thrive in such conditions.

Guinto said respiratory ailments resulting from air pollution may aggravate public health in the future due to the continued use of fossil fuels.

Heart diseases ranked as the leading cause of death in the Philippines in 2020 claiming nearly 100,000 lives, or 17.3 percent of the total number of deaths. (AW)