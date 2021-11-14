Authorities prohibit entry to Taal Island prohibited after emitting 12,260 tonnes of sulfure dioxide

The entry to Taal Island which is under the Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) as well as the occupancy and boating on Taal Lake and flying aircraft close by has been prohibited due to a recorded increase in sulfur dioxide emissions.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said Sunday that the Taal Volcano in Batangas emitted a total of 12,260 tonnes of sulfur dioxide (SO2) on Saturday.

Later in an advisory, PHIVOLCS said this emission was “dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in Taal Volcano’s lake.”

This is one of the highest SO2 emissions this month. The emission was 19,463 tonnes on November 7 and 14,054 tonnes on November 6.

Taal Volcano also reported three volcanic tremor events that lasted two to three minutes and generated a “moderate” 700-meter tall plume that drifted southwest.

According to PHIVOLCS the Alert Level 2 remains in effect over Taal Volcano. (AW)