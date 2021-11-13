KNOW THE LAW: Can I share my apartment in Dubai on rent?

Dear TFT,

I stay in a studio flat in Dubai, but due to some financial commitments I won’t be able to afford the rent. What are the laws on apartment sharing in the emirate?

A:

You can share or sublease your flat after the approval of your property owner.

The owner can grant you permission if you reside in a specific area permitted for sharing accommodation by the Dubai Municipality.

You also need to follow other conditions of Dubai Municipality like possessing a minimum area of 40 square feet to avoid getting fined.