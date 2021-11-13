‘I don’t know – nag file ba?’: PRRD unaware that Sara filed for VP slot for 2022 elections

President Rodrigo Duterte seemed unaware that his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, will be running for Vice President.

In an interview that has gone viral on social media, Marie Anne ‘Maeanne’ Los Baños of TV asked if Duterte has decided to go up against her own daughter for the VP slot for the upcoming 2022 elections during Bong Go’s filing of his certificate of candidacy to substitute and become PDP-Laban’s standard-bearer.

‘Kakalabanin niyo po ang anak ninyo sir?’ asked Los Baños.

‘I don’t know – nag file ba? Yung anak ko, nag-file ba?’ said Pres. Duterte.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar then said that they anticipate that Pres. Duterte will file his candidacy on Monday, November 15 – the last day of substitutions.

As of posting time, President Duterte has yet to file his COC for substitution.

In August, Sara released a statement that she isn’t keen on entering PDP-Laban, citing that their recent engagement was “not a pleasant event.”

“I strongly suggest to the President and Senator Go to own up publicly [to] their decision to run as a tandem. If they can confirm it privately, then I do not see the reason why they cannot be candid about it to the public,” said Sara.

She added: “I think, I organize, and I implement accordingly. In the meantime, I refuse to be a political punching bag for a party in complete disarray,”.