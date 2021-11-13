Filipinos advised against traveling to conflict-ridden Ethiopia

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has advised Filipinos not to travel to conflict-ridden Ethiopia and immediately prepare for evacuation.

The Filipinos have been asked to defer travel to Ethiopia amid “conflict” between Ethiopian troops and Tigray forces.

The DFA said in a statement, “ The DFA is advising all Filipinos not to travel to Ethiopia at this time due to ongoing conflict in Tigray and other neighboring regions.

Filipinos who are in the country where alert level 4 is in effect are advised to restrict nonessential movements, avoid public places and immediately prepare for evacuation,”

At alert level 4, the government conducts mandatory evacuation of Filipinos.

Around 800 Filipinos lived in Ethiopia as of December 2020 and last week a state of emergency was declared as Tigray forces approached Addis Ababa, the nation’s capital.

The authorities have said that Filipinos who need assistance may contact the Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Egypt, at (+202) 25213062, or on its Facebook Page or the Philippine Honorary Consul in Addis Ababa on the email [email protected] or at (+251) 118648752. (AW)