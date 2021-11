A Filipina expat committed suicide in Kuwait by jumping from the 18th floor of a building.

The incident was reported in Fahaheel area. Before ending her life, the woman had quarreled with employees from a dental clinic located in the same building.

According to eye eyewitness, she jumped from the window. However, police have not released other details about the incident. (AW)

RELATED STORY: Fearing job loss, COVID-19 patient commits suicide by jumping off Ajman bridge