Elderly Filipino fights for survival after receiving multiple stab injuries in San Diego

An elderly Filipino is fighting for survival after receiving multiple wounds in an attack outside a trolley station in El Cajon, California last week.

Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, Jose Serra, 71, was walking to a nearby manufacturing facility at the Arnele Avenue trolley when he was attacked by a man with a knife who had been following him after he got off at the trolley stop.

RELATED STORY: 70-year-old Filipino gets ‘black eye’ in California park hate crime

Serra’s friend Todd Jones, who had hired him for some odd jobs, said he was attacked about a block away from the manufacturing facility and was “just walking down the sidewalk” when a guy came up to him, pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

He was later found by a bystander while his attacker had run off with the Filipino’s backpack.

The man was stabbed in the hand and arm, slashed in the back of his head to the front and his ear was dangling while he was stabbed twice in the stomach which damaged his intestines.

READ ON: Elderly Filipino man killed in Arizona, possible victim of Asian hate crime

The attack cut his main artery and chances of survival were grim.

Following the incident, a GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Serra’s medical expenses and a total of $16,350 have been raised so far.

Jones said currently Serra is on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU). He had recently lost his job. (AW)