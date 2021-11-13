Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bato Dela Rosa withdraws candidacy for president

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa has withdrawn from the 2022 presidential race.

Dela Rosa went to the Commission on Elections to withdraw his candidacy hours after Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte filed her candidacy for vice president.

Dela Rosa was the standard bearer of the ruling party PDP-Laban.

“Mahal kong mga supporters, isang malaking karangalan ang 1 month and 5 days na pagsama ninyo sa aking panaginip na maging Pangulo ng ating bansa,” Dela Rosa said in a statement.

“Ngayon po ay sabayan naman ninyo ako sa aking pagising sa katotohanan. Papunta po ako ngayon sa Comelec, Intramuros upang magwithdraw ng aking COC bilang pagsunod sa decision ng aming partido,” he added.

Senator Bong Go will be replacing Dela Rosa who also filed his candidacy for president. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Filipina jumps from the 18th floor in Kuwait

33 mins ago

Elderly Filipino fights for survival after receiving multiple stab injuries in San Diego

42 mins ago

Filipinos advised against traveling to conflict-ridden Ethiopia

1 hour ago

KNOW THE LAW: Can I share my apartment in Dubai on rent?

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button