Bato Dela Rosa withdraws candidacy for president

Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa has withdrawn from the 2022 presidential race.

Dela Rosa went to the Commission on Elections to withdraw his candidacy hours after Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte filed her candidacy for vice president.

Dela Rosa was the standard bearer of the ruling party PDP-Laban.

“Mahal kong mga supporters, isang malaking karangalan ang 1 month and 5 days na pagsama ninyo sa aking panaginip na maging Pangulo ng ating bansa,” Dela Rosa said in a statement.

“Ngayon po ay sabayan naman ninyo ako sa aking pagising sa katotohanan. Papunta po ako ngayon sa Comelec, Intramuros upang magwithdraw ng aking COC bilang pagsunod sa decision ng aming partido,” he added.

Senator Bong Go will be replacing Dela Rosa who also filed his candidacy for president. (TDT)