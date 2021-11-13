Latest NewsNewsTFT News

60-year-old man completes graduation in Al Ain City

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Hunger for knowledge drove a 60-year-old citizen, Khalifa Abdullah Salem Al Risi, to complete his graduation in Al Ain City.

The man completed his university studies despite his job, family, and social tasks and plans to pursue his Master’s degree and Ph.D.

RELATED STORY: 80-year-old ‘Tatay Philo’ graduates from junior high

As a child, Al Risi had dreamed of completing a bachelor’s degree in Arabic and Islamic education from Al Ain University. On his feat, his wife, children and grandchildren expressed happiness and he attributed his success to Allah.

He said as a child he studied the science of Quran, and at 16 got married and had children after getting a job. However his dream to complete studies didn’t end as he joined home education.

He was enrolled in the primary sixth grade in 1986 and then continued to study at home until he finished the 12-th grade in 2017-2018 and joined the university after his retirement.

Al Risi appreciated the encouragement he received from the university professors and students some of whom were the age of his grandchildren while stressing that education is not linked to a specific age. He said his journey will continue to achieve his dream of obtaining a doctorate. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Filipina jumps from the 18th floor in Kuwait

12 mins ago

Elderly Filipino fights for survival after receiving multiple stab injuries in San Diego

21 mins ago

Filipinos advised against traveling to conflict-ridden Ethiopia

40 mins ago

KNOW THE LAW: Can I share my apartment in Dubai on rent?

51 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button