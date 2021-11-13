60-year-old man completes graduation in Al Ain City

Hunger for knowledge drove a 60-year-old citizen, Khalifa Abdullah Salem Al Risi, to complete his graduation in Al Ain City.

The man completed his university studies despite his job, family, and social tasks and plans to pursue his Master’s degree and Ph.D.

As a child, Al Risi had dreamed of completing a bachelor’s degree in Arabic and Islamic education from Al Ain University. On his feat, his wife, children and grandchildren expressed happiness and he attributed his success to Allah.

He said as a child he studied the science of Quran, and at 16 got married and had children after getting a job. However his dream to complete studies didn’t end as he joined home education.

He was enrolled in the primary sixth grade in 1986 and then continued to study at home until he finished the 12-th grade in 2017-2018 and joined the university after his retirement.

Al Risi appreciated the encouragement he received from the university professors and students some of whom were the age of his grandchildren while stressing that education is not linked to a specific age. He said his journey will continue to achieve his dream of obtaining a doctorate. (AW)