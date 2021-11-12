Latest News

UAE Public Prosecution warns 10-year jail term for damaging public property

The UAE Public Prosecution has reminded the public that they can face a prison term of up to 10 years for damaging any public property.

In a tweet, the UAE Public Prosecution said that those who deliberately break or damage machinery, piping, or equipment of a water, electricity, gas, or petroleum facility or any other public facilities. 

Those who would violate this may face up to 10 years of imprisonment. The sentence would be handed under Article 301 of the Penal Law.

The authorities are seeking to raise awareness to enhance law enforcement.

