Presidential, vice presidential face-off may happen in January 

The Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) is mulling to start the debates for presidential and vice-presidential candidates in January 2022 ahead of the next year’s polls.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the proposal is being discussed. He added that they are looking at a “different implementation model now.”

They are planning to hold one primary debate, three presidential and three vice-presidential debates.

The main debates would be held throughout the campaign period in February, March, and April.

The campaign period for president, vice president, senator and party-lists will run from February 8 to May 7 2022.

Jimenez said that this was in the planning stage and in January there could be a presidential debate.

The Comelec has held three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate in partnership with different private media outlets prior to the May 2016 polls.