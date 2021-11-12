Latest News

Presidential, vice presidential face-off may happen in January 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 seconds ago

The Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) is mulling to start the debates for presidential and vice-presidential candidates in January 2022 ahead of the next year’s polls.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the proposal is being discussed. He added that they are looking at a “different implementation model now.”

They are planning to hold one primary debate, three presidential and three vice-presidential debates. 

The main debates would be held throughout the campaign period in February, March, and April. 

The campaign period for president, vice president, senator and party-lists will run from February 8 to May 7 2022.

Jimenez said that this was in the planning stage and in January there could be a presidential debate.

The Comelec has held three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate in partnership with different private media outlets prior to the May 2016 polls.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Man to be deported from Dubai for stealing eyeglasses

8 mins ago

UAE Public Prosecution warns 10-year jail term for damaging public property

12 mins ago

Non-UAE citizens cannot rent houses in Sharjah’s Al Dhaid area 

13 mins ago

Some Marcos’ supporters detained in Macau, terminated from work for unauthorized rally

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button