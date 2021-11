The Dubai Criminal Court has ordered deportation after serving one-month imprisonment for stealing eyeglasses worth AED1,380 from an optical shop.

The convict had stolen the glasses while the shop salesman was busy serving other customers.

One of the staff discovered that a pair of eyeglasses had been missing from their display and subsequently filed a report.

Dubai Police used CCTV footage to identify the accused which led to his arrest.

He reportedly confessed to the crime.