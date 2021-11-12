Latest News

Some Marcos’ supporters detained in Macau, terminated from work for unauthorized rally

Macau authorities have detained a group of Filipinos in Macau for staging a rally in support of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Those who staged a gathering were questioned by police over the unauthorised event to support Marcos’ presidential bid.

As per reports, 16 Filipino workers have been listed as “assistants in the investigation” into the gathering held in front of the St. Paul Ruins and near Macau Tower.

According to an article on South China Morning Post, most of those interviewed by the police had already been released. However, they were told to return for any possible case hearing.

“Some were told that their employers had already been informed they would not be returning to work,” the report wrote based on information from their source.

The Philippine consulate in Macau noted that punishment may include deportation.

On Tuesday, the group distributed fliers with Marcos’ face and Macau SAR symbols.

The Philippine Consulate General has asked Filipinos to refrain from organizing or joining public gatherings without permission from local authorities.  

It said, “Recent pronouncements by Macau authorities have emphasized that the right to assemble and demonstrate in public areas is enjoyed by Macau Permanent Residents and is subject to applicable rules and regulations, including obtaining a prior permit from concerned local authorities.”

The Filipino non-resident workers in Macau have been asked to strictly follow local laws.

