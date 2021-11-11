‘Walang atrasan’: Pacquaio clarifies presidential bid still a go 

Presidential aspirant and senator Manny Pacquiao saidhe would still continue his presidential bid amid his recent meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Walang atrasan. Tuloy ang laban,” said Pacquiao in a statement.

“The meeting with the President was arranged by common friends. It wasn’t a political meeting but it provided us an opportunity to talk about our shared vision for Mindanao,” he added.

Pacquaio said that he is still determined to run for president.

“Hindi nagbabago ang paninindigan ko sa pagtakbo bilang Pangulo. Ipakulong ang mga kawatan at iangat ang buhay ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Hindi ako trapo mag-isip,” he added.

Senator Bong Go said that Pacquiao and Duterte renewed their friendship after their recent clashes when Pacquiao accused the Duterte administration of being corrupt.