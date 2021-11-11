Latest News

UAE announces 82 new COVID-19 cases, no new death

Staff Report

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 82 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 740,729.

The infected individuals, who are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition and are receiving necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remained unchanged at 2,142.

It also noted that an additional 97 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 735,270.

MoHAP conducted 246,170 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

 

