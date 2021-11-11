BREAKING: Sara Duterte resigns from HNP, fuels talks of possible national run

Davao City mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio resigned Thursday from her regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), fueling speculations on her possible run for presidential or vice presidential post.

In her letter addressed to officers and members of HNP, Duterte-Carpio said that her support “will always be with you and I will always be grateful for all the things you have taught me.”

Duterte-Carpio’s resignation from HNP fueled talks that she would vie for a national post—particularly the presidency or vice presidency.

One of her close allies, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, has said that Duterte-Carpio is likely to run under former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s Lakas-CMD party.

During the last day of COC filing last Oct. 8, a certain Anna Capella Velasco had filed candidacy for president under Lakas-CMD. It was said that she is a placeholder as the party awaits Duterte-Carpio’s to join them.

There have been talks that Macapagal-Arroyo and Duterte-Carpio are set to meet, which the former president’s camp has already denied.