LOOK: Sara, Bongbong attend wedding in Cavite 

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos both attended the wedding event of Senator Bong Revilla’s daughter Gianna Revilla in Cavite.

Senator Bato Dela Rosa, another presidential bet, attended the event.

This, amid talks of their upcoming 2022 plans which remain unclear at least on the side of the presidential daughter.

Sara is being urged to run for president by her supporters but the camp of Marcos is wooing her to run as his vice presidential runningmate instead.

She has yet to make an official announcement ahead of the November 15 substitution deadline.

Meantime, Marcos said that he will not slide down for the VP post should the Davao mayor decide to run for higher post.

Thompson Lantion, secretary general of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), said they will continue to campaign for Marcos even if talks are underway on the political plans of the presidential daughter.

They also said that they are open to accept Sara as their standard-bearer for the vice presidential post.