Duterte OKs nationwide implementation of alert level systems 

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the nationwide implementation of the alert level system as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Duterte signed Executive Order No. 151, which details the nationwide rollout of the alert level system. The rollout of the system will be divided into four phases, which are as follows:

Phase 1 – Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region.

Phase 2 – Ilocos Region, Eastern Visayas, and Soccsksargen

Phase 3 – Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, and the Zamboanga Peninsula

Phase 4 – Cordillera Administrative Region, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan), Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Currently, the alert level system is being implemented in its first phase. The second phase begins this month and the third and fourth phases will begin every week thereafter until the nationwide implementation is in effect.

In an earlier issuance, the national government detailed the different alert levels:

a. Alert Level 1 – refers to areas wherein case transmission is low and decreasing, total bed utilization rate, and intensive care unit utilization rate is low.

b. Alert Level 2 – refers to areas wherein case transmission is low and decreasing, healthcare utilization is low, or case counts are low but increasing, or case counts are low and decreasing but total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate is increasing.

c. Alert Level 3 – refers to areas wherein case counts are high and/or increasing, with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate at increasing utilization.

d. Alert Level 4 – refers to areas wherein case counts are high and/or increasing, with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate at high utilization.

e. Alert Level 5 – refers to areas wherein case counts are alarming, with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate at critical utilization.