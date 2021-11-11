Latest News

Bongbong Marcos not giving way to Sara Duterte’s possible presidential bid, says PFP

The political party of presidential aspirant and former senator Bongbong Marcos will not give way for the possible presidential run of Davao City mayor Sara Duterte. 

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) on November 10 said Marcos will not back out of the presidential race amid speculations of a possible Duterte-Marcos tandem.

Thompson Lantion, secretary general of PFP told House reporters in an interview: “We are focused and emphasizing his run as the country’s next president because he’s the most qualified. His platform on nation building is very good.” 

However, Lation bared that they would be ready to accept the presential daughter should she join their camp and run as Marcos’ vice president for the 2022 elections. 

In a recent development, the Davao city mayor resigned from her regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) on Thursday. 

This fuels brewing speculations that she’s preparing to ally with a national party for her supposed presidential or vice presidential run. 

In her letter addressed to officers and members of HNP, she said that her support “will always be with you and I will always be grateful for all the things you have taught me.”

The Commission of Elections made it clear that Duterte can run for a national post but not under the regional party. 

Staff Report
