Adrift Filipino fishermen saved by Vietnamese islanders

Vietnam News Agency

Two Filipino fishermen were saved by a group aboard a Vietnamese boat after falling into the waters off Spratly Islands. 

Filipino fisherman Benjamin Abdulla, 32, was with another fisherman on Tuesday when high waves knocked them into the water. He said their fishing boat’s engine broke down, reported Vietnam News Agency. 

Abdulla was rescued after the Vessel KN 464, carrying members of the Vietnam Fisheries Resources Surveillance (VFRS), found him near Song Tử Tây (Southwest Cay), the northernmost islet of the archipelago at around 8:00 p.m.

The Filipino fisherman was brought aboard the VFRS ship and now is in good condition.

His companion, meanwhile, was also rescued by Song Tử Tây islanders on the same night.

