143,000 chickens in Japan to be culled over bird flu

Nearly 143,000 chickens will be culled in Japan following the detection of avian flu—more commonly known as bird flu—in the Akita prefecture in the northeastern part of the country. 

Bird flu was detected in 12 of 13 chickens tested at the farm in the Yokote region of the prefecture, reported Kyodo News on Wednesday. 

This prompted the barring of shipments of chickens or eggs from farms within a 10-kilometer (6.21-mile) radius from the affected farm.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has directed the farm ministry and other government agencies to work closely to take thorough preventive steps promptly. 

