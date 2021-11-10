Nursery owner, teacher fined AED 10,000 each for negligence after student suffers face burns

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered a nursery school owner and a teacher to pay AED 10,000 after a girl faced burns due to their negligence.

The father of the child filed a complaint that she got face burns from hot wax left in the classroom.

Authorities ordered the payment of compensation holding the duo guilty of negligence.

The child’s father filed a lawsuit against the teacher and the nursery owner demanding AED 100,000 and stated his little girl suffered from second degree burns after the teacher left a hot wax paste in the classroom without any adult supervision.

He said he suffered financial damages in treatment and conveyance costs among other expenses while the family also suffered psychological stress.

The Civil Court judge ruled the defendants to pay the plaintiff AED 10,000 in damages as well as pay for the father’s legal expenses. (AW)