Leni, Bongbong react on Sara Duterte’s reelection bid withdrawal

Presidential aspirants Vice President Leni Robredo and former Senator Bongbong Marcos reacted when Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte withdrew from her reelection bid.

Robredo said that they were not surprised with the decision of the presidential daughter while Bongbong said that Sara’s decision deserves respect.

“Tingin ko it can work to our advantage dahil mas klaro kung sino, ano iyong mga pinaglalaban, ano iyong mga paniniwala, sino iyong magkakakampi,” Robredo said in an event in Batangas.

“I expected this, and now that it’s happening. Basta kami tuloy-tuloy lang sa aming kampanya, sa pag-iikot. Sa pag-iikot, sa pagko-consolidate ng ating mga supporters. Tuloy-tuloy lang tayo na umiikot para mapalakas iyong hanay ng mga supporters natin,” Senator Kiko Pangilinan, Robredo’s running mate added.

For the Marcos camp, commenting on Sara’s decision is inappropriate.

“Such an idea deserves respect and any comment for or against it is very inappropriate,” Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said in a statement.

“In the meantime, let us all just wait for what her decision would be,” he added. (TDT)

