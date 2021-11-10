Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Impostor fined AED 80,000 in Dubai for posing as doctor to get credit card

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced a 42-year-old to one year in jail for impersonating a doctor to get AED 80,000 worth of credit card from a bank.

The Court passed the sentence on charges of forging official documents as well as attempting to illegally obtain AED 80,000 from a bank.

The defendant impersonated as a doctor to meet a bank representative in an official white uniform to fraudulently obtain an AED 80,000 credit card.

In January 2020, a bank employee discovered that the identity of a customer was forged and the rest of the documents were not authentic as the defendant had applied for opening an account to obtain a credit card with a bank.

The person submitted an ID card with his photo glued on it and a salary transfer certificate issued by a medical institution signifying that he was working as a doctor in it. (AW)

