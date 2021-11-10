Father faces AED 20,000 fine after son beats up student in UAE

A father has faced a fine of AED 20,000 after his son beat up a student in UAE.

The fine was awarded in a verdict after a claim for compensation was filed in a case of a student punching another one in the mouth.

The Court of First Instance fined the father of the assaulting student with AED 20,000.

Earlier the father of a student filed a lawsuit demanding AED 50,000 in compensation for the “physical and moral damages” faced by his son after the second student punched him in the mouth. On hearing the case, the Court of First Instance fined the father of the erring student AED 20,000.

In the lawsuit, the complaint was made that student assaulted another one by punching him in the mouth and pushing him to the ground. This had caused him injuries including the loss of half of the right central incisor tooth and part of the right canine tooth in the upper jaw.

The Victim’s father pleaded that these injuries deprived his son from completing his study at a University. (AW)