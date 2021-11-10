DILG approves Christmas caroling activities in Alert Level 2 areas

The Department of Interior and Local Government said that Christmas caroling is now allowed in areas under Alert Level 2 as new infections continue to decline.

Interior spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said individuals must be vaccinated if they will conduct caroling indoors.

“Under Alert 2, caroling is allowed provided that (minimum public health standard) is strictly followed and subject to the operational capacity of the venue of the caroling: 50 percent and vaccinated individuals only if indoor, and 70 percent if outdoor,” Malaya said in an interview on ABS-CBN News.

Malaya said that carolers may be required to wear face shields as of now pending the IATF decision.

The Department of Health has expressed concern over complacency and lack of compliance following the easing of Metro Manila’s Alert Level to 2.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that DOH projects that cases may reach up to 52,393 active cases next month if people continue to ignore minimum health protocols.

“If we completely relax our adherence to safety protocols, if the detection-to-isolation rate decreases, and mobility increases, we can have these high numbers until the end of December,” Vergeire said in a briefing on Saturday.

“But if current movement restrictions, now at about 82 percent, are maintained and detection-to-isolation rate is kept at five days or less, active cases are expected to drop to 22,000 by Nov. 15,” she added. (TDT)