UK to allow UAE travelers inoculated with Sinovac, Sinopharm, Covaxin shots

UK will allow travelers from UAE who have been inoculated with Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin shots.

As per the Department for Transport the country will add China’s Sinovac, Sinopharm, and India’s Covaxin to the list of approved vaccines for inbound travelers.

All people under the age of 18 will be treated as fully vaccinated by the country and will also be able to enter England without the need to isolate on arrival.

These changes will come into effect from November 22 and will benefit fully vaccinated people from countries of UAE, Malaysia, and India.

A large percentage of people in the UAE have received at least two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine while most took a third booster shot of either Sinopharm or Pfizer BioNTech.

Around 12 per cent of the billion jabs administered in India used Covaxin with manufacturer Bharat Biotech citing data of 78 percent efficacy.

Earlier the UK required people to be fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer BioNTech.

The vaccines of Sinopharm and Sinovac account for almost half of the 7.3 billion COVID-19 doses around the world. On November 3, the World Health Organisation approved Covaxin for emergency use and it involves two doses taken four weeks apart. (AW)