OFW from Fujairah wins Mahzooz’ AED 10 million draw

Paterio, an OFW who works in the oil and gas industry in Fujairah for the past 3 years, couldn’t believe his luck when he won the AED 10 million draw from Mahzooz.

Prior to living in the UAE, he had already worked in Saudi for the past nine years.

Paterio only picked random numbers for the draw which was why he didn’t expect that these numbers would bring him the luck he needed to bag millions of dirhams in one draw.

He thanks Mahzooz for giving expats like him a chance to fulfill their dreams after he himself worked for over a decade as an OFW in the Middle East.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.Mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35. The next weekly live draw will be held this Saturday at 9:00pm UAE time. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.