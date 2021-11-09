Fatal road accident leaves father dead, daughter wounded in UAQ

A fatal road accident left a father, a 56-year-old Arab, dead while his daughter, 20, sustained serious injuries on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Umm Al Quwain in UAE.

The vehicle collided with another car and flipped over. The operations room received a report at 10:50 pm on Sunday that a person was trapped inside following which police patrols, civil defense teams, and national ambulances moved to the site. The rescue teams cut the vehicle and removed the body of the driver.

The police said the driver was under the influence of alcohol. After the man’s daughter sustained injuries she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Umm Al Quwain Police called on drivers and road users to adhere to the specified speeds on the roads and to pay attention while driving.

They also advised people to stop in case they feel tired for general safety. (AW)