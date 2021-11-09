COVID-19: Nearly 100,000 unemployed Filipinos expected to return to work as Manila eases to Alert level 2

Nearly 100,000 Filipinos who became unemployed due to COVID-19 are expected to get back to work.

Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said a total of 1.8 million individuals lost their jobs due to the various quarantine restrictions implemented across the country. He said that of this number, 100,000 remain unemployed.

During the virtual Palace briefing, he said, “ Ang total lahat ng naapektuhan diyan ay mga 1.8 million at dahil sa mga movement pababa ng mga alert level cases, bago nag-Alert Level 2 ay mga 100,000.”

“Around 100,000 more or less, so ito ‘yung mga inaasahan nating makabalik itong Alert Level 2. Bottom line po dito ay ito na nga po mapapabalik sa economic activities,” he added.

A total of those affected remain 1.8 million and because of the “easing of the alert levels” the number has been reduced to 100,000 before the implementation of the Alert Level 2.

Authorities will place Metro Manila under Alert Level 2 from November 5 to 21 in light of the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Establishments are allowed to operate indoors at 50% while the outdoor capacity is being capped at 70%.

Earlier the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said the de-escalation to Alert Level 2 can increase the gross domestic product (GDP) by P3.6 billion per week. (AW)