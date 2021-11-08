Martial law mandating reparation did not convict Marcos family – Escudero

Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero, has said that a law requiring reparation for martial law victims did not convict the Marcos family.

Escudero, who is running again for the Senate, said, “ That law did not convict anyone, that law simply provides compensation of victims of torture and human rights violation during the time of former president Ferdinand Marcos.”

He said anyone was welcome to campaign in Sorsogon in the upcoming polls including his former colleague in the Senate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

He said, “My position would still be the same. If he will come here we will accept him and I would want our people to come and meet him and get to decide for themselves.”

Escudero however said that it was for Marcos to decide whether he would apologize for his family’s supposed crimes.

“I don’t think he has any plans of doing so given his past interviews,” he said.

Escudero said he was awaiting the decision of his party list, the Nationalist People’s Coalition, on who to support for the presidency.

When asked about the possibility of President Rodrigo Duterte being his colleague, Escudero said this would “not be a unique situation.” He recalled that former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo served in the House of Representatives from 2010 to 2019. (AW)