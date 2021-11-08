Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Martial law mandating reparation did not convict Marcos family – Escudero

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero, has said that a law requiring reparation for martial law victims did not convict the Marcos family.

Escudero, who is running again for the Senate, said, “ That law did not convict anyone, that law simply provides compensation of victims of torture and human rights violation during the time of former president Ferdinand Marcos.”

He said anyone was welcome to campaign in Sorsogon in the upcoming polls including his former colleague in the Senate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

RELATED STORY: Chiz Escudero seeks Senate comeback

He said, “My position would still be the same. If he will come here we will accept him and I would want our people to come and meet him and get to decide for themselves.”

Escudero however said that it was for Marcos to decide whether he would apologize for his family’s supposed crimes.

“I don’t think he has any plans of doing so given his past interviews,” he said.

READ ON: Ex-commissioner says COMELEC should decide fact on petition vs. Bongbong Marcos 

Escudero said he was awaiting the decision of his party list, the Nationalist People’s Coalition, on who to support for the presidency.

When asked about the possibility of President Rodrigo Duterte being his colleague, Escudero said this would “not be a unique situation.” He recalled that former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo served in the House of Representatives from 2010 to 2019. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Solid North’: Over 7,000 Bongbong Marcos supporters gather in Ilocos’ ‘longest motorcade’ to date

39 mins ago

Lea Salonga to feature in Philippine commemorative stamp

51 mins ago

PH receives 1.9M COVID-19 vaccines from Japan

55 mins ago

Pacquiao pledges clean PH govt if elected President

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button