Robredo camp opposes ‘no vax, no ayuda’ proposal

The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo is not in favor to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory and should not be a condition for beneficiaries Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) to receive assistance.

“Ang kailangan ay incentive, bigyan ng katiyakan na kahit ikaw ay lagnatin, kailangan magpahinga ng isa o dalawang araw, hindi mo kailangang alalahanin ang iyong pamilya,” Robredo’s spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez said in a radio show.

RELATED STORY: Robredo calls upon revisiting election substitution law

“Maraming solusyon na hindi kailangan ng pwersahan, ‘yun ang sinasabi ni VP Leni,” he said.

The Interior Department previously said that they are looking for ways to make vaccination mandatory.

READ ON: Robredo’s camp on Duterte’s satisfaction ratings drop: ‘Pagod na ang mga tao’

“The 4Ps is called a conditional transfer because before you can get your regular subsidy from the government, you have to meet certain conditions,” DILG spokesperson Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said.

The DILG said the government may decide to add another condition, which is vaccination. (TDT)