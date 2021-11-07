PH to redeploy Filipino workers to South Korea after easing of restrictions

The Philippine government will start processing applications for Filipino workers to South Korea after the country lifted the restrictions for migrant workers under the entry permit system (EPS).

The labor department said that it has ordered the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration to also discuss with Korean authorities the requirements and procedures for the safe re-entry of workers to South Korea.

Korea’s Ministry of Employment and Labor announced on Friday the easing of restrictions on more EPS workers from all sending countries including the Philippines before yue end of this month.

The Korean Embassy in Manila adds that they are still waiting for the guidelines on the resumption of EPS applications.

“This is very good news not only to our EPS workers and their families, but also to the Korean employers who have been waiting for our workers to return,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said in a statement.

The Korean government said that workers will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as to present a negative RT-PCR test result, before departure.

They will also be mandated to undergo quarantine and another swab test upon arrival in South Korea. (TDT)