‘Ayaw makisawsaw’: Vico Sotto distances self from national politics issue

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said that he is not interfering on issues involving national politics in time for the 2022 elections.

Vico is in the middle of his family and political party backing different candidates ahead of the polls.

Vico is currently the vice president of Aksyon Demokratiko, the political party of presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

His uncle, Senate President Tito Sotto, is running for vice president with his running mate Senator Ping Lacson.

“Basta nagpaalam ako sa lahat — nagpaalam ako sa party ko, nagpaalam ako sa tito ko —- na hindi muna ako makikigulo sa national politics,” Vico said in an interview on ABS-CBN News.

“Dito pa lang sa Pasig ang dami ko ng problema, dadagdagan ko pa ‘yung sarili kong problema, diba? Bakit ako makikisawsaw sa national politics e dito pa lang ang dami kong kailangan ayusin?” he added.

Vico did not directly answer if he will endorse a candidate in the 2022 elections.

“Basta what you can expect from me is that I will continue to focus on my job here in the city. So araw-araw trabaho. Monday to Sunday nagtratrabaho tayo,” he said.

Vico also said in 2019 that he will not endorse any candidate for senator but changed his mind when he endorsed then candidate and former solicitor general Florin Hilbay. (AW)

