Philippines among top 10 countries for retirees

A comparison website for financial services which is based in the United Kingdom has ranked the Philippines among the top 10 countries for retirees.

As per the list prepared by https://www.money.co.uk, the Philippines was one of the favourite countries for foreign retirees.

France tops the list of being the most popular destination that people intend to retire to.

The top 10 list includes Canada, Argentina and Portugal while the other countries in the list include Finland, Italy and Switzerland.

The Philippines was included in the list for being an ideal destination due to its affordability, living standards and sustainability. It also offers great weather, beautiful scenery, and a rich heritage.