Free shuttle for visitors at key attractions in Abu Dhabi 

The registration by visitors on the Abu Dhabi online booking platform will come with a reward of free bus rides.

Both the residents and tourists can claim free access to the shuttle bus after they had booked their hotel stay or purchased admission tickets for any Abu Dhabi attractions using the ‘Visit Abu Dhabi’ online booking platform.

After the bookings, people will receive a voucher with a QR code that allows them to access the “shuttle bus online platform, register their details, view the closest shuttle bus station and track the buses.”

The free bus service will enable transport to Abu Dhabi’s top hotels and attractions.

As per the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) its “Visit Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus” will cover 18 stops on two key routes which include nine hotels, nine leisure hot spots and two Expo 2020 bus stops in Abu Dhabi.

In the first phase of the roll out the routes that will get connected are Yas Island, Jubail Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi town centre and Grand Canal.

Click here for the daily bus schedule: https://issuu.com/visitabudhabi/docs/vad_shuttle_bus_routes?fr=sZjcwMzQzNjMxODI