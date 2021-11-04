Latest News

BREAKING: Daily COVID-19 cases in UAE dip below 80 for 4th consecutive day

The number of daily COVID-19 infections in the UAE dipped below 80 for the fourth consecutive day this week.

On Thursday, November 4, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 73 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 740,209.

Of the total number, only 3,510 are active cases. As of this posting, the Ministry logged 734,562 total number of recovered patients since the outbreak started. The death toll remained unchanged at 2,137.

Here’s the tally of daily COVID-19 cases in the UAE from Sunday:

Sunday, October 31:
81 new COVID-19 cases, 118 recoveries, and no deaths

Monday, November 1:
78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries, and no deaths

Tuesday, November 2:
74 new COVID-19 cases, 106 recoveries, 1 death

Wednesday, November 3:
79 new COVID-19 cases, 102 recoveries, and no deaths

Thursday, November 4:
73 new COVID-19 cases, 112 recoveries, and no deaths

