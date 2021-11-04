Latest News

Abu Dhabi declares all its private hospitals free of COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) – Abu Dhabi announced that all private hospitals in the UAE’s capital are now free of COVID-19 cases.

This development comes as the number of coronavirus patients in the country continues to dip below 100.

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, the flagship public hospital managed by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), is now also COVID-19 free. The hospital will resume providing healthcare services to non-COVID patients.

Dr Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, DOH – Abu Dhabi undersecretary stated: “National efforts uniting the public and private sectors were instrumental in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City effectively dealing with the pandemic and allowing them to continue their operations safely and effectively. We are very proud to work hand in hand with SEHA to provide the highest quality of healthcare for all members of the community in line with international standards.”

Meanwhile, the DOH – Abu Dhabi has assigned Al Rahba Hospital to accept all infectious diseases including COVID-19.

Other hospitals that will accept COVID-19 cases are Al Ain Hospital in Al Ain City and other field hospitals.

The department attributed this feat against the pandemic to effective COVID-19 protocols and high vaccination across the emirates.

