US-based biotech firm to hire 100 employees in Philippines

US-based biotech firm, InterVenn Biosciences (Intervenn), is looking to hire 100 employees in the Philippines.

The firm will open a new and bigger office in Ortigas as part of its expansion efforts for which it will hire developers and engineers.

The medical company is focused on research on oncology and other related fields and is based in San Francisco, California.

Teams will be engaged in product management to marketing as well as web development in an open office format.

The InterVenn recently completed a P10 billion Series C financing led by SoftBank Group, one of the biggest investors in the world.

