UAE flag flies high in enduring display of national unity – Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

The UAE colours will be flown with pride today – the country’s annual flag day, said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

His Highness tweeted that the flag remains “an enduring display of national unity”.

“Fifty years ago, a historic design competition was held to choose the flag that would represent our country on the world stage,” Sheikh Mohamed added on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was referring to the creation of the UAE flag by Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah at the age of 19.

Al Maainah conceptualized the flag after reading a newspaper article about a contest to design the new nation’s flag. He was inspired by the poet, Safi-u-ddin Al Hali. The four colours on the flag represent Arab unity, as described in poetry written by Al Hali.

“On the occasion of Flag Day, the UAE flag is flown with pride across each of the seven Emirates in an enduring display of national unity.”

The UAE flag day was first celebrated in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to celebrate the accession of Sheikh Khalifa as President of the UAE in 2004.

Last week, Sheikh Mohammed urged the public to celebrate this year’s flag day, which is just weeks before the UAE’s Golden Jubilee on December 2.

Schools, government offices, businesses and individuals will raise the country’s flag outside their homes and workplaces today.

The occasion will be celebrated with flag-raising ceremonies and the national anthem will be played. (AW)