DENR: Dolomite beach still closed to the public

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources announced that the Manila Dolomite Beach will remain closed until further notice as rehabilitation efforts are now in full swing.

“Ngayon, isasara natin para bigyan daan ang pagtatapos ng ibang gawain doon. Ang gusto ng ating Inter-Agency Task Force at ng ating kalihim ay para mag-enjoy ang ating kababayan ay tapusin na po natin lahat ng gawain,” DENR Undersecretary Jonas Leones said in a media briefing.

The DENR said that they are coordinating with other government agencies to prevent visitors in the area and to avoid the influx of people that could potentially become super spreader events.

“Dahil may materyales at equipment po na dadaan sa dolomite area kaya minarapat na isara muna para di maabala sa gagawin dolomite area,” he said.

The DENR previously closed the man-made beach during Undas to avoid crowding.

It was opened to the public for two weeks which became overcrowded as restrictions in Metro Manila continue to ease. (TDT)