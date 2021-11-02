Merck in talks with UAE to introduce new COVID treatment pill

Global drug maker Merck is in talks with the UAE to introduce a new COVID treatment pill in the country.

The tablet from Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD) could help fight the pandemic more so in developing countries where vaccine coverage remains a concern.

The world’s first oral antiviral against COVID-19, Molnupiravir, is already awaiting clearance from the European Medicines Agency and the US FDA.

RELATED STORY: Merck applies for US authorization for first COVID-19 pill

The company is in talks with the UAE and other countries for supplying the drug.

Ashraf Mallak, Managing Director, Merck Sharp, and Dohme GCC, said that discussions are underway with various governments around the world for the use of the drug.

Singapore has already ordered 2 million doses of the drug. Developed in partnership with Ridgeback Pharmaceuticals it reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 50 per cent in patients with mild or moderate symptoms in phase-3 trials.

Merck Sharp and Dohme expect to have 10 million courses of treatment by the end of the year.

READ ON: COVID-19 antiviral drug to be rolled out in PH in November

The US has paid $700 for one course and the company is working with pharma partners in other countries to bring down the costs that to $12-15.

Merck Sharp and Dohme will also grant voluntary licenses to generic manufacturers to increase affordable supply in developing countries.

The drug is known to work well against all variants of the coronavirus including Delta. No trials have been conducted on children so far. It was originally developed to treat influenza and two pills of Molnupiravir are to administered twice a day for five days as a treatment. (AW)