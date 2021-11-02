IATF mulls scrapping of face shields policy as COVID-19 cases decline

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) is now discussing and looking at the possibility of scrapping the rule requiring the wearing of face shields in certain areas as COVID-19 cases in the country decline.

“I can confirm po na habang bumababa ang mga numero ay pinag-uusapan na rin po kung ipagpapatuloy pa ang pagsuot ng face shields,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

“So, tama po kayo dahil bumababa ang numero, marami nang kumbaga nagsasabi sa IATF na baka dapat itigil na rin ang pagsusuot ng face shields,” he added.

Filipinos are still required to wear face shields in closed spaces, crowded areas, and close-contact activities.

While the possibility of scrapping the face shield policy is being mulled, Roque stressed that it is still not lifted until the IATF decides so.

“Pero, wala pa pong desisyon. So, suot pa rin po tayo ng face shields. Nililinaw ko lang po, bagamat dumadami ang sumusuporta sa hindi na paggamit ng face shields dahil bumababa ang numero, sa ngayon po, isuot pa rin po natin ang face shields lalong-lalo na do’n sa three Cs when in the outdoors,” Roque said. (NM)